Hikal jumps 9% on EIR for Bengaluru unit

Shares of Hikal rallied 9.5 percent intraday on November 4 after company received Establishment Inspection Report for its Bengaluru unit.

The stock was quoting at Rs 127.40, up Rs 6.95, or 5.77 percent on the BSE at 1015 hours IST. It was in addition to over a percent gains seen in previous trading session.

The pharma company announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its API unit located at Jigani, Bangalore.

The EIR was after the inspection conducted in July 2019.