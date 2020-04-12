Higher volatility, weakness in overall setup suggests Bank Nifty upside could be capped again

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index negated the formation of lower top-lower bottom after last seven weeks and witnessed strong rebound from lower zones.

It ended the truncated last week a tad above 9,100 levels and formed a Bullish candle on daily and weekly scale.

On weekly basis, Nifty rallied by 12.72 percent and posted its biggest weekly close after May 2009. It formed a Bullish Marubozu kind of pattern on weekly scale, indicating dominance of bulls as it turned well from its deep oversold territory.

It started to form higher high-higher low on daily scale from last three trading sessions and managed to close above 20 DEMA. 38.20 percent retracement of the entire fall from 12,430 to 7,511, which is placed around 9,400 zone, could act as an immediate hurdle. Now it requires a hold above 9,000-9,100 zone to head towards 9,400-9,500 zone while immediate support is inching higher to 8,888 then 8,650-8,555 zone.

India VIX fell by 10.05 percent from 55.30 to 49.74 levels on weekly closing basis. VIX has corrected by 42.60 percent from its recent swing high of 86.64 to 49.74 levels and making lower top-lower bottom from last six trading sessions which is giving some comfort to bulls in the market.

On the monthly options front, maximum Call open interest was shifted at 10,000 then 9,000 strike while maximum Put open interest is at 8,000 then 7,500 strike. We have seen Put writing at 8,500 followed by 9,000 strike whereas Call unwinding was seen at all the immediate strike with minor call writing at 10,000 strike. Option data indicates a shift in higher immediate trading range in between 8,500 to 9,500 levels.

Bank Nifty outperformed the benchmark index at the time of recovery and formed a Bullish candle on both daily and weekly chart. It witnessed a sharp short covering bounce and concluded the shortened week with a decent gain of 15.45 percent, after a losing streak of last 6 weeks.

However, Bank Nifty is yet trading below its recent swing low of 21,462 and 20 DEMA. Going forward, key resistance for Bank Nifty is placed at 21,300-21,500 levels while support can be seen around 19,100 and 18,500 levels.

Overall, medium term chart structure is negative but some bounce could be seen with the immediate support of 19,100. However, higher volatility and weakness in overall trading setup suggests that upside could be capped again.

We saw buying interest in most sectors last week, while the Auto index has also bottomed out with good amount of buying interest. Pharma and FMCG stocks had already taken the upwards journey couple of days ago. Stock specific positive move is seen in Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Axis Bank, McDowell, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's Labs and Cipla while some weakness is seen in IT stocks and L&T.

(The author is Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.