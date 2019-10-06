Higher supply likely to influence Natural Gas prices in peak demand season

Hareesh V

Increased supply outlook and moderate global demand hit natural gas prices. In NYMEX, the losing streak during the last three weeks took prices to $2.20 per mmbtu, shedding more than 18 percent from its recent high of $2.70. A similar trend was witnessed in domestic futures as well.

Gas prices are highly sensitive to seasonal differences. Prices usually stay firm, but are more volatile during peak demand months in winter. Likewise, the demand for power generation in the summer may also affect the trend. Changes in inventory levels or weather forecasts during these periods would make prices extremely volatile.

The forecast of extreme cold weather, coupled with a decline in inventories, boosted prices to multi-year highs last year. Extreme weather conditions prompted traders to buy more on hopes of higher heating demand. However, the trend overhauled later due to a change in its key fundamentals.

The seasonal swing in prices so far this year was moderate due to a change in market dynamics. High production outlook and lackluster global demand swayed sentiments.

As per EIA, global natural gas production was at record levels during 2018. Production has been rising since the economic crisis in 2019 with an annual growth rate of 2.8 percent.

The output from the U.S, the top gas producer, was at a record high and is expected to keep growing. Leading exporters like Australia and Canada are continued to experience growth for the last many years making the commodity cheaply available.

Meanwhile, demand for super-cooled energy is likely to be subdued this year after experiencing nine consecutive years of increase. Demand from China would weigh in on sentiments. China is the third-largest consumer meeting most of its demand from imports.

Recent data shows that China will post a decline in its gas imports this year due to a slow down in its manufacturing and economic activities.

U.S demand is rising due to a shift from coal plants to natural gas for electricity generation but higher supply offsets such as increased demand. The U.S is the top natural gas consumer and demand peaks in winter months for heating purposes.

Usually, the country begins to build inventories from spring and these stocks start depleting during winter, which starts in November.

The supply growth of natural gas continues to far outpace rising consumption. Increased shale oil production resulted in higher gas output as well. Oil from shale formations comes with associated gas which needs to be either burned or shipped.

The rising output offsets a nominally bullish factor-like continuous decline in inventories as well.

As per the U.S Energy Information Administration data, the United States working natural gas held in storage facilities increased by 112 billion cubic feet in the latest week. Inventories are higher than the last year this time and below the five-year average levels.

As eco-friendly energy, natural gas is now largely used by many countries for energy generation. Though it is fossil energy, it pollutes less compared to other fossil fuels. The emissions while burning natural gas are much lower, almost half percent when compared with coal.

Looking ahead, light shoulder season demand, robust production, downbeat global economic activity, and healthy storage situation would pressure prices. Meanwhile, possible higher global consumption due to switching coal to clean energy like natural gas may perhaps push demand in the long run.

(The author is Head Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services.)