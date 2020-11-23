PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

High dividend yield stocks perform better as real interest rates fall: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities highlighted that Nifty's price return CAGR has been 12.6 percent over the past 20 years, while total return (based on dividend reinvestment) has been 14.3 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Rising global liquidity, declining fixed-income yields and real interest rates are increasing the attractiveness of dividend yield stocks, the brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a note on November 23.

"High dividend yield stocks appear attractive as their yields are now comparable to other fixed-income instruments while having the added advantage of ‘inflation hedge’ characteristics of stocks as an asset class," the brokerage firm said.

ICICI Securities highlighted that the Nifty's price return CAGR has been 12.6 percent over the past 20 years, while total return (based on dividend reinvestment) has been 14.3 percent.

Close

This extra return from reinvested dividends, as per the brokerage firm, is three times the original invested amount—Rs 10 lakh invested in January 1999 in the Nifty index has turned into Rs 37 lakh solely on the back of reinvestment of dividends, while capital appreciation gain is Rs 1.08 crore.

related news

The brokerage said a look at rolling one-year returns indicates the bulk of the outperformance of the Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50 index was during the FY10-12 period when real yields remained negative persistently.

"Over the past one year, as interest rates continued to dip and inflation rose, the real interest rate has dipped into negative territory, which improves prospects for high dividend yield stocks," ICICI Securities said.

As per ICICI Securities, among the equity benchmark indices, the CPSE and the Dividend Opportunities 50 index have the highest dividend yields at 6 percent and 3.65 percent, while the lowest is offered by growth sectors 15 and the Bank Nifty at 0.99 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Market Edge #markets #Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.