High crude oil prices to persist as supply risks loom large: Anand Rathi

Ravindra Rao

Crude oil prices continued to move higher on expectations that OPEC might not raise production enough to compensate for the loss of Iranian exports hit by US sanctions. Further, shrinking Venezuelan output has led to a supply risk. Economic and political instability in Venezuela led to a steep decline in production. Crude oil production in Libya and Nigeria is very volatile due to militant activity.

The EIA’s crude oil inventories continue to decline. The rupee continues to be under pressure, hence, crude oil is trading above Rs 5,000 on the MCX. However, the trade war between the US and China continues to escalate. This might curtail crude oil demand.

Once again, US president Trump has slammed OPEC about higher crude oil prices. His criticism comes just days before OPEC and non-OPEC partners in the production-cut deal meet in Algeria to review the state of the oil market. This contained gains in crude oil.

On the other hand, base metals recovered this week as the dollar index fell sharply. The trade war between the US and China continued to escalate. US President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports of $200 billion. Trump said that the tariff would rise to 25% from 1st January 2019. He warned that, if China takes retaliatory action, the US would impose tariffs on $267 billion of additional imports.

On the other hand, China’s new tariffs on US goods worth $60 billion would come into effect on 24th September. In recent months, the dollar index has benefited from safe-haven flows due to the escalating trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies. However, investors are now starting to worry about the broader impact of tariffs on the US economy in the long term.

Nickel rose sharply this week as LME inventories are falling steeply. Further, the expectation is that the electric-vehicle boom may boost nickel demand by 2022. Also, copper has risen sharply due to weakness in the dollar index. The expectation is that in October China may cut average tariff rates on imports from most of its trading partners. Zinc has also moved sharply higher after The World Bureau of Metal Statistics said that zinc was in deficit from January to July 2018. Overall, the base-metals pack recovered this week.

Ahead, the outlook for crude oil is bullish. Now the focus would shift to Algeria, where OPEC and its allies are meeting to discuss how to allocate supply increases to offset a shortage in Iranian supplies due to US sanctions. Although supply worries have pushed up oil prices, OPEC and its allies are not likely to agree to an official increase in crude output at this meeting. They agreed to increase oil production by about 1 million b/d in June, but did not provide details about how the production increase would be split between OPEC and non-OPEC.

However, Iran’s oil minister will not attend this meeting. It will be interesting to see what strategy Saudi Arabia adopts after Trump’s threat. The dollar index is also falling. This too may keep crude oil higher. OPEC projects world oil demand as rising in 2018 to 98.82 million b/d due to swelling demand from China and India. In July 2018, Chinese oil demand continued to increase, adding 0.48 million b/d, or more than 4.1%.

For the rest of 2018, projections for oil demand in China are robust, supported by the prospect of steady economic activity and firm petrochemical and transportation demand. Overall, the outlook for crude oil is bullish.

The author is Head - Commodity Research & Advisory, Anand Rathi Commodities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.