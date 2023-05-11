HG Infra up 6% as net sales zoom 44.21% in Q4

HG Infra Engineering Ltd

HG Infra Engineering Ltd was trading 6 percent higher in the afternoon on May 11, a day after posting a robust set of number for the March quarter of financial year 2022-23

On consolidated quarterly basis, the company reported net sales at Rs 1,535.43 crore in the March quarter, up 44.21 percent from Rs 1,064.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit was up 64.43 percent at Rs 170.93 crore from Rs 103.95 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 303.74 crore, up 55.72 percent from Rs 195.06 crore in March quarter of FY22. HG Infra Engineering EPS increased to Rs 26.23 from Rs 15.95 in the year-ago period.

On standalone quarterly basis, HG Infra has reported net sales at Rs 1,469.62 crore, up 43.25 percent from Rs. 1,025.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Quarterly net profit was reported at Rs 147.69 crore, up 62.1 percent from Rs 91.11 crore. EBITDA was at Rs. 245.48 crore in March 2023 up 53.93 percent from Rs. 159.48 crore in March 2022.

Stock performance

At 12.16 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 968 on NSE, up 6 percent.

The stock has given a return of 184 percent over the last 5 years, outperforming the benchmark Nifty, which has given a return of 69.30 percent during the period.

