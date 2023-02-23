 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HG Infra gains on winning Rs 466-crore RVNL project

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Brokerage firm ICICIdirect expects recent order inflows to improve the revenue visibility for HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering shares gained almost 4 percent in the morning trade on February 23 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 466-crore Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) project.

The project involves the construction of foundations substructure and superstructure, along with river training/protection work, earthwork, and allied works in connection with Bhanupali-BilaspurBeri New Railway Line in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

HG Infra Engineering bid Rs 466.11 crorr for the project, which is expected to be completed in 30 months.

