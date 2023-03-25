 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HFTs, arbitrage firms to face the brunt of STT hike, retail traders likely to retreat

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 25 percent hike in Securities Transaction Tax by hike on selling futures and options caught everyone by surprise. In the F&O segment, the number of retail investors touched 3.2 million in January 2023, a number that could now fall

The 25 percent Securities Transaction Tax (STT) hike on selling futures and options will dent the margins and bottom line of high-frequency trading firms (HFTs), scalpers, arbitrage firms and large proprietary traders at a time when sentiment is weak and retail investor interest shaky on account of markets flatlining, traders have said.

The hike in STT was added as an amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 24.

STT is levied only on one leg of the transaction while selling futures and options. Buyers are not subject to the tax but they also end up paying when they square off their positions.

Over the last three years, retail traders have come into their own as volume drivers. Second only to HFTs and arbitrage firms, small-time retail traders, many of them young and raring to get a taste of derivatives trading, have given a boost to F&O trade on the bourses.