    HFCL spikes 6% after bagging Rs 59-crore order for fibre optic cable supply

    HFCL specialises in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
    Shares of optical fibre cable manufacturer HFCL surged over 6 percent on July 12 after the company received a Rs 59.22-crore order from a telecom company in India.

    “Purchase orders (have been) issued by a leading telecom operator in the country for their fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network and long-distance fibre network in various telecom circles,” HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

    The order value stands at Rs 59.22 crore, the Delhi-headquartered company said, and HFCL needs to deliver the product and services by July 2023.

    As of 9.55am, the HFCL stock traded at Rs 66.30, up 6.25 percent on BSE.

    HFCL specialises in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fibre cables and intelligent power systems. It has implemented several greenfield projects, including the setting up of the CDMA and GSM networks, satellite communications, wireless spectrum management and DWDM optical transmission network.

    The company has production facilities in Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Goa and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 10:12 am
