App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HFCL rises 5% as co receives purchase order worth Rs 558cr from BSNL

The share touched a 52-week low of Rs 19.15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) rose 5.2 percent intraday Tuesday as company received purchase order from BSNL.

The company received purchase orders for Rs 558.36 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

The order includes planning, designing, procurement, installation, integration, commissioning, testing, training, documentation and maintenance of Hybrid Microwave broadband radio links including repeaters, EMS/NMS and antenna towers and accessories on turnkey basis for pan India Defence Network.

However, the share touched a 52-week low of Rs 19.15.

At 12:20 hrs Himachal Futuristic Communication was quoting at Rs 19.50, up Rs 0.50, or 2.63 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.