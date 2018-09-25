HFCL rises 5% as co receives purchase order worth Rs 558cr from BSNL

Share price of Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) rose 5.2 percent intraday Tuesday as company received purchase order from BSNL.

The company received purchase orders for Rs 558.36 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

The order includes planning, designing, procurement, installation, integration, commissioning, testing, training, documentation and maintenance of Hybrid Microwave broadband radio links including repeaters, EMS/NMS and antenna towers and accessories on turnkey basis for pan India Defence Network.

However, the share touched a 52-week low of Rs 19.15.

At 12:20 hrs Himachal Futuristic Communication was quoting at Rs 19.50, up Rs 0.50, or 2.63 percent.

