App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HFCL jumps over 6% after board approves addition of manufacturing capacity at Hyderabad

The company's board also approved redemption of 60,37,500, 6.5 percent cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 60.38 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) rose over 6 percent intraday on January 8 after the board approved addition of manufacturing capacity at Hyderabad.

The company will extend optical fibre cable (OFC) at Hyderabad from 7 million Fibre Kilometer (FKM) to 10.5 million FKM where the company is already setting up optical fibre (OF) and OFC manufacturing facilities.

The stock gained as much as 6.4 percent on the BSE, quoting at Rs 22.6.

The company's board also approved redemption of 60,37,500, 6.5 percent cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 60.38 crore.

At 0956 hours, Himachal Futuristic Communication was quoting at Rs 22.45, up 5.65 percent.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.