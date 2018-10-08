App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HFCL gains 4% on advance purchase order of Rs 879cr

The company has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 879 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), New Delhi.

Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) gained more than 4 percent in the early trade on Monday after company received advance purchase order worth Rs 879 crore.

The company has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 879 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), New Delhi.

The scope of work includes survey, procurement, supply, trenching, laying, installation, testing and maintenance of optical fibre cable (OFC), accessories and GPON equipment in the State of Madhya Pradesh under BharatNet Phase-II Network of Government of India under Package MP3 being implementing by Bharat Sanchar Nigam.

The aforesaid contract also includes operation and maintenance services for a period of seven years after warranty of one year.

BharatNet Programme forms one of the key pillars of digital India program. It is a project of national importance, envisage to connect & provide broadband connectivity at around 2,50,500 gram panchayats in the country.

At 09:19 hrs Himachal Futuristic Communication was quoting at Rs 19.50, up Rs 0.65, or 3.45 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 09:26 am

