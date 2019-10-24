Hexaware tanks 7% after cut in full year revenue guidance, slow deal wins

Shares of Hexaware Technologies fell 6.6 percent intraday on October 24 after company cut its full year revenue guidance and the deal wins slowed down compared to last year.

The stock plunged nearly 23 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 347.40, down Rs 18.95, or 5.17 percent on the BSE at 1439 hours IST.

The software company reported lower than expected margin and revenue growth in quarter ended September 2019 (Q3CY19). It follows January-December as a financial year.

Profit grew by 21.3 percent sequentially to Rs 183.7 crore and revenue increased 13.2 percent QoQ to Rs 1,481.3 crore while dollar revenue growth stood at 11.7 percent and constant currency 12.3 percent QoQ, but total contract value slowed down to $28 million in Q3 against $36 million in June quarter.

Mobiquity contributed $21 million in the quarter (of which incremental revenue was around $18 million). Strong growth was partially offset by weakness at one of the top-3 clients (growth impact of -2%). Barring this account, revenue growth would have been stronger at 13.4 percent QoQ (constant currency), said Motilal Oswal which has neutral rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 400 per share.

Earnings before interest and tax increased 5.6 percent QoQ to Rs 202 crore, but margin contracted 100bps to 13.6 percent in September quarter 2019.

Hexaware was the second midcap IT company (after L&T Technology) to lower its revenue growth guidance for full year. It cut CY19 revenue growth guidance to 17-18 percent against 19 percent earlier.

"The wide range of the guidance was based on the uncertainty around higher-than-normal furloughs in Q4 and the impact of weakness at one of the top-3 clients," Motilal Oswal said.

"While revenue growth was in line, we expect organic growth to moderate on the back of client-specific issue in BFSI. We cut our revenue growth estimate by 90bp/370bp for CY19/20. Our margin and EPS estimates remain largely unchanged," it added.

As per global brokerage house Morgan Stanley, which has equal-weight call on the stock with a target at Rs 390 per share, earnings missed expectations across the board. "Company saw steeper than expected softness in one of its top clients. Hence we see some near-term weakness in the stock." it said.