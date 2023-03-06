 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero MotoCorp zooms after EV deal with US-based Zero Motorcycles

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp had in September 2022 approved an equity investment of up to USD 60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp climbed almost 1 percent on Monday after the homegrown two-wheeler major said it has signed agreements with the US-based Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles.

Hero MotoCorp had in September 2022 approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles, a California-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains.

The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp, the Pawan Munjal-led firm said in a regulatory filing on March 6.

Hero MotoCorp was trading 0.98 percent up at Rs 2484.90 on the BSE in afternoon trade.