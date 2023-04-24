 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero Motocorp stays on top gear on robust sales, hopes of demand revival

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

Its March volumes indicated a healthy pick up in domestic sales

Hero Motocorp launched its e-scooter VIDA V-1 last year

Hero Motocorp shares continued their rise as the market is hopeful of a recovery in the two-wheeler segment after strong March sales..

The stock zoomed nearly 2.5 percent to Rs 2,520 at 10am on the BSE on April 24. It gained nearly 8.5 percent over the last month.

The company sold 5,19,342 units in March, which was a 15 percent increase over 4,50,154 units a year ago. In FY23, it sold 53,28,546 units, which was 8 percent higher than what it sold in FY22. The improvement was driven by domestic sales with export figures falling year-on-year.