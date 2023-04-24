Hero Motocorp stays on top gear on robust sales, hopes of demand revival

Hero Motocorp launched its e-scooter VIDA V-1 last year

Hero Motocorp shares continued their rise as the market is hopeful of a recovery in the two-wheeler segment after strong March sales..

The stock zoomed nearly 2.5 percent to Rs 2,520 at 10am on the BSE on April 24. It gained nearly 8.5 percent over the last month.

The company sold 5,19,342 units in March, which was a 15 percent increase over 4,50,154 units a year ago. In FY23, it sold 53,28,546 units, which was 8 percent higher than what it sold in FY22. The improvement was driven by domestic sales with export figures falling year-on-year.

In March, the company sold 5,02,730 units in the domestic market, which was more than a 20 percent increase from a year ago. But it sold only 16,612 units in the exports market, which was a fall of around 51 percent from a year ago. In FY23, domestic sales went up 11 percent YoY to 51,55,793 units but exports fell 43 percent YoY to 1,72,753 units.

The two-wheeler segment has been the worst affected within the auto sector, but analysts feel that the worst may be behind.

Jefferies, which has a 'buy' call on the stock, stated in a note that the demand revival should benefit Hero, though the demand profile may affect the company’s sales negatively.

“We expect scooters and 125cc+ premium motorcycles to grow faster than sub-125cc motorcycles though, which would result in the demand profile shifting adversely for Hero,” they wrote.

They see Hero's volumes posting a healthy 14 percent CAGR over FY23-25, although lower than our estimate of 18 percent for the industry. “Sustainable success in premium bikes, EVs or exports could improve Hero's long-term outlook,” they added.

The analysts expect 29 percent EPS CAGR over FY23-25 and, in the report, pointed out that the stock is trading at a valuation multiple (12x/10x FY24/FY25 PE) lower than its long-term average of 16x, which makes it an attractive buy.

