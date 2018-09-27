Hero Motocorp rises 1% on price hike; board meeting on Oct 16 to consider Q2 results

Shares of Hero Motocorp added nearly 1 percent as company is going to hike prices of its motorcycles and scooters.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective October 3, 2018, as per company release.

The revision has been necessitated by the increasing commodity costs and currency depreciation, it added.

The price hike will translate to an increase of up to Rs 900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 16 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.

At 11:20 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 3,113.50, up Rs 9, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil