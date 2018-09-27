App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp rises 1% on price hike; board meeting on Oct 16 to consider Q2 results

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 16 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hero Motocorp added nearly 1 percent as company is going to hike prices of its motorcycles and scooters.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective October 3, 2018, as per company release.

The revision has been necessitated by the increasing commodity costs and currency depreciation, it added.

The price hike will translate to an increase of up to Rs 900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 16 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.

At 11:20 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 3,113.50, up Rs 9, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 11:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.