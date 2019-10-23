App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit falls 10.4%; revenue, margin beat estimates

Revenue from operations during the quarter fell by 16.7 percent to Rs 7,570.7 crore YoY as volumes dropped 20.7 percent to 16.91 lakh units compared to same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hero MotoCorp Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 3142.35 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 2532.45 | 1 Year Change (%) : -19.41 (Image: Reuters)
Hero MotoCorp Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 3142.35 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 2532.45 | 1 Year Change (%) : -19.41 (Image: Reuters)
 
 
Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on October 23 registered a 10.4 percent year-on-year decline in September quarter profit at Rs 874.8 crore, dented by subdued volumes amid weak demand. The lower tax expenses helped the company limit a steep fall in profit.

Standalone net profit in the quarter ended September 2018 stood at Rs 976.3 crore. The total tax cost fell by 65.5 percent YoY to Rs 163 crore in Q2.

Revenue from operations during the quarter fell by 16.7 percent to Rs 7,570.7 crore YoY as volumes dropped 20.7 percent to 16.91 lakh units compared to the same period last year.

"Retail sales during the ongoing festive season have been quite steady so far, thanks to the new motorcycles and scooters that we have launched recently, and our slew of innovative schemes for customers. We hope to keep the momentum during the upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali festivals," Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer said in a BSE filing.

Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 20.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,101.1 crore and margin contracted 70bps to 14.5 percent in quarter ended September 2019.

These quarterly numbers came in ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue was expected at Rs 7,570.7 crore for the quarter and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 1,011.6 crore with margin at 13.6 percent in Q2, according to the estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The stock closed at Rs 2,704.95, up Rs 31.55, or 1.18 percent ahead of earnings.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 05:33 pm

