App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp Q3 review: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

The country's largest two-wheeler maker reported 4.5 percent decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 769.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Brokerages are upbeat about Hero MotoCorp, expecting the stock to rerate on turnaround in demand.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker reported 4.5 percent decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 769.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 805.43 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,052.46 crore as against Rs 7,424.23 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

Here’s what brokerages are saying about the stock.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Upgrade to Outperform | Target: Rs 2,990

The brokerage expects stock to be rerated as demand turns. It has cut FY19 estimates by 6.8% on sharp slowdown in volume in H2 & impact on margin. It finds valuations, at 13 times FY20 to be reasonable.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 2,802

Nomura observed that the Q3 was in line, while inventories have risen. It also observed that rural demand is picking up.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 08:54 am

tags #Hero Motocorp #Result Analysis

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.