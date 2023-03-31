 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hero MotoCorp inches up after Harley-Davidson dealmaker made CEO

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Niranjan Gupta, who is being elevated from his current role as CFO and head of strategy, will take charge from May 1

The new chief is expected to further the two-wheeler maker's premiumisation and global ambitions.

Hero MotoCorp recovered slightly in the morning session, following the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The stock was trading at Rs 2,331.45 or around 1.2 percent higher than its previous close, at 10.30 am today, on the BSE. The stock has been falling since early 2021, tumbling by over 31 percent from the Rs 3,400 levels in February 2021.

Follow live updates and analysis on the market here

He is expected to further the two-wheeler-maker global and premiumisation ambitions. Gupta has been elevated from his current position of chief financial officer (CFO) and head of strategy and M&A, and he will take charge as CEO from May 1, 2023.