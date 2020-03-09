Hero MotoCorp hitting fresh 52-week lows, down 15% from Budget Day: what next?

Hero MotoCorp has been falling to new 52-week lows on the BSE since the Budget Day, when it hit an intraday high of Rs 2,446 but after that it has headed south all the way.

Most auto stocks corrected sharply after the Budget, which was silent on a scrappage policy and also stimulus measures for the sector passing through one to its worst patches.

A fall in monthly sales and disruption in the supply of parts from China due to coronavirus and the upcoming switch to BS-VI norms hit the sector hard in February 2020.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 19.27 percent decline in sales at 4,98,242 vehicles in February.

The company sold 6,17,215 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The coronavirus logjam has already hit manufacturing, but the long-term view remains on the upside, say experts.

The volumes are likely to get impacted due to the competitive environment, weakening consumer sentiment and higher inventory.

“Additionally, the ongoing COVID–19 issue had adversely impacted the production of the manufacturing facilities of HMCL in the month of February, registering a decline of -19%, YoY,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nair said they, however, were optimistic about the company’s long-term outlook, given its strong brand image, healthy balance sheet and extensive distribution network.

“Signalling the beginning of a new era of clean emissions, Hero MotoCorp has decided to manufacture only BS-VI vehicles and stopped the production of all BS-IV two-wheelers from the month of February. We value HMCL at 16x FY21 EPS and assign a hold rating on the stock,” he said.

Technical outlook

Hero MotoCorp closed in the red in 15 of the 20 trading sessions in February. The stock is down by about 15 percent from the Budget Day, and nearly 18 percent since February. The stock bounced back from the swing low of Rs 1,961 on March 2.

For the month of March, Rs 1,900 is likely to remain a crucial support for the stock.

“Hero MotoCorp made a high on the Budget Day, anticipating favourable provisions regarding automobile industry, however, the Budget failed to cover this sector and disappointed investors and other elements started pushing this stock to lower levels,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.

“A correction was expected from the level of 23,00 but the impact of coronavirus worsened the situation and price plunged below 2,300, in addition to it diminished auto sales (19% decline from the same month last year) hastened the bullish trend.”

Garg added Rs 1,900 would be a major support level and investors could hold it until that point, below that level, it should be offloaded from the portfolio.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.