you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp gains 2% after revamp of leadership team

Vikram will replace Markus Braunsperger, who will be relocating to Europe after the completion of his five-year tenure.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp rallied 2 percent intraday on July 9 after the company revamped its leadership team.

The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer said it has assigned the role of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to Vikram Kasbekar, while Rajat Bhargava will head the newly-created 'Emerging Mobility' business unit.

Both Kasbekar and Bhargava will continue to report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, it added.

Close

Bhargava currently heads corporate strategy & performance transformation and also heads the global business.

Kasbekar, currently the executive director – operations (Plants) at Hero MotoCorp, will be in charge of the company’s world-class Research and Development (R&D) facilities - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) - at the northern Indian city of Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany GmbH.

Kasbekar will replace Markus Braunsperger, who will be relocating to Europe after the completion of his five-year tenure.

The stock was quoting at Rs 2,425.90, up Rs 45.70, or 1.92 percent on the BSE at 1335 hours IST.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 02:18 pm

#Buzzing Stocks #Hero Motocorp

