Hero MotoCorp gains 2% after revamp of leadership team

Shares of two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp rallied 2 percent intraday on July 9 after the company revamped its leadership team.
The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer said it has assigned the role of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to Vikram Kasbekar, while Rajat Bhargava will head the newly-created 'Emerging Mobility' business unit.
Both Kasbekar and Bhargava will continue to report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, it added.
Bhargava currently heads corporate strategy & performance transformation and also heads the global business.
Kasbekar, currently the executive director – operations (Plants) at Hero MotoCorp, will be in charge of the company’s world-class Research and Development (R&D) facilities - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) - at the northern Indian city of Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany GmbH.
Kasbekar will replace Markus Braunsperger, who will be relocating to Europe after the completion of his five-year tenure.
