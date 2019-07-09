Hero MotoCorp gains 2% after revamp of leadership team

Shares of two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp rallied 2 percent intraday on July 9 after the company revamped its leadership team.

The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer said it has assigned the role of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to Vikram Kasbekar, while Rajat Bhargava will head the newly-created 'Emerging Mobility' business unit.

Both Kasbekar and Bhargava will continue to report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, it added.

Bhargava currently heads corporate strategy & performance transformation and also heads the global business.

Kasbekar, currently the executive director – operations (Plants) at Hero MotoCorp, will be in charge of the company’s world-class Research and Development (R&D) facilities - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) - at the northern Indian city of Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany GmbH.

Kasbekar will replace Markus Braunsperger, who will be relocating to Europe after the completion of his five-year tenure.