Hero MotoCorp gains 1% post June sales numbers, price hike

Shares of two-wheelers major Hero MotoCorp added more than 1 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday as company registered 13 percent growth in the June month sales number.

The company has sold 7,04,562 unit of motorcycles and scooters in the month June 2018 against 6,24,185 units sold in June 2017.

Also, it has sold over 2.1 million unit sales in the first quarter (April- June) of current financial year.

The company has surpassed 7-lakh unit sales in a month on three previous occasions - 7,06,365 (April 2018), 7,30,473 (March 2018) and 7,20,739 (September 2017).

The company has made an upward revision in the prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect. The upward revision in the prices has been done to partially off-set the consistently rising input costs, including the prices of commodities, and currency depreciation, company said in release.

The exact quantum of the increase varies - on the basis of the particular model and the specific market - upto Rs 500 at ex-showroom level, it added.

At 09:15 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 3,447.90, up Rs 34.30, or 1 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil