App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp falls 4% as stock trades ex-dividend

The board of directors, on January 31, declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share of Rs 2 each (at the rate of 2,750 percent) for the financial year 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hero Motocorp | Closing Price: Rs 2,807.25 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 2,613.95 | %Gain: 7.39 (Image: Reuters)
Hero Motocorp | Closing Price: Rs 2,807.25 | Closing Price on Jan 31: Rs 2,613.95 | %Gain: 7.39 (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hero MotoCorp shares fell more than 4 percent in morning on Monday after the stock adjusted for interim dividend.

The stock was quoting at Rs 2,845, down Rs 87.35, or 2.98 percent on the BSE, at 09:32 hours IST.

The board of directors, on January 31, declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share of Rs 2 each (at the rate of 2,750 percent) for the financial year 2018-19.

Accordingly, the board fixed February 12, 2019 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

related news

The country's largest two-wheeler marker said the payment of interim dividend / despatch of dividend warrants will be completed by March 1, 2019.

Hero MotoCorp posted operationally disappointing numbers in Q3FY19. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net operating revenue clocked a subdued growth of 7.5 percent driven by a weak volume growth of 5.3 percent.

Average realisation grew 2.2 percent YoY. An increase in fuel prices, a rise in interest rates, higher compulsory long-term insurance prices, rainfall deficit and weak festive demand dampened demand for HMCL.

Negative operating leverage coupled with rising raw material prices led to 4.6 percent YoY decline in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). EBITDA margin also witnessed a contraction of 175.3 bps on YoY basis. Profit-after-tax (PAT) declined 4.5 percent on YoY basis.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hero Motocorp

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.