App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp climbs 5% after reporting better than expected sales for May

Sequential performance was quite strong. Hero sales grew by 13.2 percent compared to 5.74 lakh units sold in April 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hero Motocorp shares rallied nearly 5 percent intraday on June 3 after a better-than-expected May sales data.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker sold 6.5 lakh units in May, down 8 percent against 7.06 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

But numbers were better than Nomura expectations of 6.2 lakh units.

Close

Also, the sequential performance was quite strong. Hero sales grew 13.2 percent compared to 5.74 lakh units sold in April 2019.

In May, Hero Motocorp launched three new motorcycles including the highly anticipated XPulse 200, the XPulse 200T and the Xtreme 200S, the company said in its filing.

Apart from the three premium motorcycles, the company also launched two new scooters – Maestro Edge 125 and Pleasure+ 110, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 2,805.40, up Rs 124, or 4.62 percent on the BSE, at 1018 hours IST.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hero Motocorp

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.