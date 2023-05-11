Hero FinCorp unlisted stock surges nearly 28% over six weeks

Hero

Hero FinCorp Ltd, the financial services arm of India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd, shares in the unlisted markets have jumped over 28 percent over the past six weeks after it reported better than expected earnings.

The shares currently trade at Rs 1,030 apiece from Rs 790-800 in March in unlisted markets, a dealer said. The stock was under pressure from May 2021 till Jan 2023 and declined nearly 35 percent to Rs 700 a share from Rs 1050 a share during this period. Other stocks in unlisted prices remained weak except Tata Technologies Ltd which is gaining amid hopes listing plans.

From mid-2021 onwards, the unlisted stocks experienced a period of correction as a result of reduced investor interest. This decline in appetite was influenced by the underperformance of numerous recently listed stocks and an uncertain market outlook. In response to this situation, several companies chose to postpone their plans for public share sales.

API Holdings, the parent of Pharmeasy, lost over 80 percent since October 2021 till date in unlisted markets, Chennai Super Kings stock declined 23 percent to Rs 165 from Rs 225, HDB Financial Services slumped 35 percent to Rs 645 from Rs 975 a share, ESDS Software Solution fell 37 percent to Rs 235 from Rs 375 a share, IXIGO owner Le Travenues Ltd stock declined 55 percent to Rs 100 from Rs 225 a share.

"Hero Fincorp has posted noteworthy financial results that have led to increased demand in its unlisted shares. The company's impressive performance includes a significant reduction in NPA, an increase in revenue and net profits", said Manan Doshi of UnlistedArena.com, which deals in unlisted and pre-IPO shares. The stock's price-to-book value ratio is currently at 2.5x which is lower than some leading NBFCs in the sector.

The firm reported a profit of Rs 457.33 crore in fiscal 2023 from loss of Rs 195 crore in fiscal 2022. The company's total revenue from operations also rose by more than 35 percent, reaching Rs 6003.77 crore compared to Rs 4440.58 crore in the previous year. In addition, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 5.38 percent from 7.94 percent in the previous year, while net NPAs decreased to 2.79 percent from 4.63 percent.

"The remarkable improvement in profit and significant reduction in non performing assets further underscores the strength and resilience of the company's business model", Doshi added.

During the March quarter, the company's total revenue from operations increased by 36.7 percent to Rs 1,662.26 crore, up from Rs 1,215.98 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The net profit for the quarter also rose significantly by 285 percent to Rs 214.33 crore compared to Rs 55.69 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

As of March 31, Hero Fincorp's loan book was around Rs 36,213 crore, with the retail and corporate loan segments accounting for 57 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

Hero Fincorp, a non-banking financial company, primarily provides financing to retail and corporate customers through products such as two-wheeler financing, term loans, working capital loans, loan against property, bill discounting, and leasing.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, owns 41% of Hero Fincorp, while the Munjal family, the company's promoters, hold approximately 35-39% of the firm.

In addition, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hero Housing Finance Ltd, which operates in the housing finance sector, reported a significant increase in net profit for fiscal year 2023, rising to Rs 22.63 crore from Rs 2.10 crore in the previous year. The company's total income for the year also increased by 34 percent to Rs 400.32 crore. Furthermore, gross and net NPAs also improved in FY23, reaching 2.35 percent and 1.69 percent, respectively, compared to 3.11 percent and 2.31 percent in the previous year. Total advances as of March 2023 amounted to Rs 3658.27 crore, up from Rs 2689.35 crore in the previous year.