App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why Tech Mahindra is a tactical idea for Morgan Stanley

Tech Mahindra valuations are at an attractive premium to peers such as HCL Technologies, Morgan Stanley

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Financial services firm Morgan Stanley expects a pick up in Tech Mahindra's telecom vertical, maintaining the stock's Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 830.

"We believe the share price will rise relative to the country index over the next 60 days," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

Morgan Stanley added that it expects Tech Mahindra to show an improved revenue growth trajectory over the next two quarters.

In FY20, the Mumbai-based company's exit margins will be strong and will offset wage hike pressures, Morgan Stanley estimates.

Tech Mahindra valuations are at an attractive premium to peers such as HCL Technologies, Morgan Stanley.

"We expect Tech Mahindra, with a superior revenue and operating profit growth profile, to trade at a premium to these peers and close the P/E discount to that of Infosys," the financial services firm said in the research note.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Brokerage Calls #brokerage recommendations #markets

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.