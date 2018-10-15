Here’s why Macquarie expects midcap correction to continue

Macquarie Capital Securities expects correction in the midcap segment to continue going ahead due to expected rise in cost of capital in the times to come.

“The big macro theme for the next two years would be the rise in cost of capital rising globally. This will impact valuations across the board,” Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Equity-India at Macquarie Capital Securities told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. Midcap indices on BSE and NSE have fallen 18-20 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Having said that, he expects earnings recovery to cushion the negative impact.

The expert also presented views on specific sectors. Here is a gist of what he said.

Information Technology

Bhatia expects strong US business to have a good impact on technology companies. He expects IT earnings growth to be around 14-15 percent. Some positive surprises are anticipated as well, he added. Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies are the ones he likes.

Consumption

The global research firm is betting on festive season demand to shore up the stock, going forward. ITC stock is looking good, he said, adding that the impact of hikes have played through. He expects cigarette business volume growth to be back on growth track after months of pressure.

Financials

The expert believes one could look at large and high quality names in the banking space as correction in the NBFC space is not over yet. For the latter, cost and amount of capital will be an issue that will hit the growth for the next 12 months.

Maruti Suzuki

Macquarie is bullish on the stock and believes that any correction in it is an opportunity to buy. It expects the company to be largest car manufacturer for a decade. “It is the one car firm across world which is most committed to India,” Bhatia told the channel.