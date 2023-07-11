Pricing pressure easing, pharma ripe for recovery: Jyoti Jaipuria

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

The pharmaceuticals sector has been ignored largely over the last 12-18 months, but it is starting to look up now, Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD at Valentis Advisors told CNBC TV18 in an interview held on July 10.

The pharma sector faced a huge bump post covid. However, after a poor performing year the sector is recovering now, said Jaipuria. He cited the plateauing of pricing pressures in the US generic market as another reason for his bullish stance on the sector.

The market expert sees robust growth in the pharma space over the next 12 to 18 months. “We're looking at the Pharma and IT sectors. Observing both of them closely for us, at the moment, pharma is that one space that we've been relatively more bullish on. We are buying some of the pharma names currently” said Jaipuria.

The Nifty pharma index is currently trading 1 percent higher at 13,890.60 as of 11 am on July 11. The index has delivered a 7.70 percent return over the past 6 months and a 10.45 percent return over the past one year. The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. stock was the top gainer for July 10 as it ended 0.9 percent higher at Rs 1045.00. The Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. stock was the top laggard for the pharma sector on July 10 as it closed 1.35 percent lower at Rs 735.50.

During the month of May, the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) reported a 10 percent year-on-year growth. This growth was aided by a low base, volume growth and strong demand across key therapies. The Indian drugmakers outperformed the multinational pharma players in the Indian market in May, reported moneycontrol. This trend has been going on since the past 12 months.