Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why ace investor Mark Mobius is gung-ho about gold

Mobius recommended allocating 10 percent of a portfolio to a physical bullion or precious metals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Veteran investor Mark Mobius has expressed optimism about gold's long-term prospects.

"Gold's long-term prospect is up, up and up, and the reason why I say that is money supply is up, up and up," Mobius told Bloomberg in an interview.

Central banks lowering rates and the rise of cryptocurrencies might cause investors to shift their attention to gold, according to Mobius.

“With the efforts by the central banks to lower interest rates, they’re going to be printing like crazy," Mobius said.

related news

"I call them (cryptocurrencies) 'psycho currencies', because it's a matter of faith whether you believe in itcoin or any of the other cyber-currencies. I think with the rise of that, there’s going to be a demand for real, hard assets, and that includes gold," Mobius added.

Mobius recommended allocating 10 percent of a portfolio to a physical bullion or precious metals.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #mark mobius

