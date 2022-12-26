 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here’s what propelled India past most world markets in 2022

Bloomberg
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai in January.

India is set to rank among this year’s best-performing major stock markets globally, overcoming concerns about higher interest rates and an economic slowdown that has mired peers.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index is up 3% so far in 2022, the biggest gain in the world after measures in Singapore and Indonesia. A solid run of earnings buoyed key Indian benchmarks to record levels, making the market larger than the UK. Meanwhile, the MSCI All Country World Index has fallen 20%.

This year’s winners include shares linked to billionaire Gautam Adani and banks boosted by a sharp recovery in credit demand. Some of the biggest losers were shares of technology firms that languished following their public debuts and software outsourcing providers that faced concerns of a potential slump in overseas demand.

The outlook, however, is murkier. The market is seen to lose momentum next year amid elevated valuations, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. calling an underperformance versus China and South Korea.

Slowing global growth may weigh on the country’s economy in the near term even as its “structural promise” remains a significant long-term attraction, JPMorgan analyst Sanjay Mookim wrote in a note this month.