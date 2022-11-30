 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here’s what December looks like for Indian equities

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Data for the last 22 years for December shows that the Nifty has delivered positive returns for investors on 16 occasions — 73 percent of the time — and has generated 2.9 percent average returns during the month over the past 22 years.

Indian indices created new all-time highs during the past two trading sessions as ‘bulls’ appeared to consolidate their position in the driver’s seat. As we near the end of 2022 and enter the last month of the year, the strong prevailing momentum is likely to continue and the markets will make a strong entry into the new year, 2023.

Stable macros

Over the last few weeks the markets have entered a stage of stabilisation as global and domestic concerns have now started easing, and this has helped reduce volatility and recoup losses. The biggest factor in favour of equity markets is the softening of inflation in both the US and India. Moreover, with the likelihood of crude and other commodity prices remaining soft, the problem of inflation is not likely to weigh that heavily on the global economy now.

“US inflation has been coming down for four consecutive months and will ease further due to softening crude prices, which means the worst of the tightening cycle is behind us and should be a big positive trigger for the markets,” said Manish Jain, Fund Manager, Coffee Can PMS, Ambit Asset Management.

Other global cues also look very strong as the US Bond Yield on a 10-year basis is now at 3.66 percent as compared to the peak of 4.34 percent, which is very supportive for domestic markets.

“China reporting new Covid cases is a concern and its impact on the supply chain is doing the rounds but the Indian markets have fought through all the odds — FIIs selling, higher interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, insane inflation, etc — and still managed to scale all-time highs. Hence, we remain positive on the Nifty,” said Raj Vyas, Portfolio Manager, Teji Mandi.