App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how to automate your algorithmic trading strategies

If you've been trading, it would be beneficial to transform your strategy into an easily programmable rule-based strategy or into a well-researched and tested quantitative method that can probably be much more efficient, effective and dependable. Automation can help with that

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nitesh Khandelwal

In this article series so far, we have learnt about the basics of algorithmic trading, and the essential skills required to venture into the algorithmic trading domain.

The next logical step would be to understand how to automate your trading strategies. In our first article, we explained the benefits of automating one’s strategies. Automation helps a trader by improving the speed and accuracy of execution, enhances scalability, brings in higher discipline, opens up a wider range of strategies that one can build, and enables the use of more advanced techniques and methods with potentially higher predictability.

If you've been trading, it would be beneficial to transform your strategy into an easily programmable rule-based strategy or into a well-researched and tested quantitative method that can probably be much more efficient, effective and dependable. Automation can help with that. So, in this article, we’ll be focusing on, “How to automate your algorithmic trading strategies?”

related news

So, how do we go about that? What follows are the various steps or if I may as well call it “an execution pipeline” to automate your algorithmic trading strategies.

Getting the data: You’ll need access to market data for validating your strategy hypothesis, back-test, and to execute your strategy in real markets. For historical data, you can get it from the exchanges, data vendors or from the financial portals that give access to historical market data. For real-time market data, you can get it from your broker for free or at a nominal cost. In case you prefer not to take the data from your broker for some reason, you can also get it from the exchange/vendors.

Research: Top financial organisations spend a lot developing their proprietary algorithms mostly because of the technologies involved in making it. The good news is that with the advent of data sciences, a lot of such methods are becoming open-source, i.e. they have become easily accessible to retail and small traders, especially the ones that are being created in Python. You can use such research tools and packages in your research to come up with institutional grade ideas.

Creating your algorithm: Coding skills come in handy here. Either you should be able to program, or you can hire someone who could code or if it is a very simple strategy, you can use some of the software that can allow you to build your strategy, within the defined complexity constraints, without coding. You would be creating these strategies on a software, called ‘Algorithmic Trading Platform’, which may be offered to you by your broker or through a software vendor.

Backtesting the strategy: It is necessary to know how your trades have done in the past. Algorithmic traders spend most of their time researching and backtesting their trading strategies using historical market data and other data-sets as required by the strategy.

Market access: This is about setting up a connection with the exchange. Unless you have your own membership, you would need to access the exchange through a broker to trade. Some brokers provide APIs in Python and other programming languages to connect with them after authenticating your credentials.

Streaming live data: You can fetch live data from your broker or from exchange/vendor using their respective APIs. But one needs to check for the lag that might occur due to network latency. If you are not in co-location, it would make sense to have the server in the same datacenter as your brokers’.

Forward testing or paper trading: Next step would be to test your strategy on the real market data (but NOT in the real market!) in a demo account. Most of the algorithmic trading platforms come with a simulated environment that you can use for forward testing. This is the same as doing paper trading using real and live market data. Once you're satisfied with your trading strategy performance, you can finalise the strategy along with optimized parameters.

Sending orders: Based on the market data, your algorithm will generate trading signals. These trading signals are interpreted by the order manager of the algorithmic trading platform and corresponding buy and sell orders are placed on the exchange. It is important to do the ‘state management’ of your live orders, like checking for any unfilled orders already present and remove them if necessary before sending out a new one. Also, all your orders must go through the mandatory risk checks before they are sent to the exchange.

Regulatory approvals: Every exchange, regulator and geography have a set of rules that need to be followed before you can go for automation. In India, there are well-defined rules that are laid down by SEBI and the exchanges relating to algorithmic trading. In case you are trading through a broker, you must consult with your broker and get the required approvals before you automate your strategies using any platform.

Analyze and review: Once you go live, it is very important to continue to review the performance of your trading strategy and trading system. Is the strategy performance in the real market matching the corresponding back-tested results? Are your orders getting filled at the intended price levels? Have there been changes in market microstructure and does that warrant change in your strategy or system? Your strategies should get adjusted as per the market conditions and continue to evolve to become more robust.

Algo Trading is often pictured by people as a set-it and forget-it system, which it is often not. These steps canvas what goes into executing a trading algorithm and automating your algorithmic trading strategies. Your trading results are directly proportional to the efforts you put in. Algorithmic trading won’t make you money by itself but it can help you in your journey towards the same through a systematic and efficient approach.

We will go deeper into more details in the coming articles and would hope to help you #GoAlgo.

The author is the co-founder of QuantInsti, an Algorithmic trading training institute that offers Executive Programme in Algorithmic Trading (EPAT).

This article is part of a series where we will be covering various aspects of Quantitative & Algorithmic Trading, including the strategies across various asset classes, techniques, infrastructure requirements, regulations and skills required in this domain.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #algo trading

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

News18 Excerpts: Masood Shielded At UNSC: China Blocks move to Ban JeM ...

Defence Investiture Ceremony: President Kovind Honours Army Chief Bipi ...

Zidane Begins Second Coming With Real Against Celta

Hanubhai Dhorajiya, Who Switched to Congress in 2019, Rejoins BJP

After Seungri and Jung, Yong Jun-hyung is the Third K-Pop Star to Quit ...

Fiat Chrysler to Recall 8.63 Lakh Cars Over Emission Norm Violation

Google Banned 2.3 Billion Misleading Ads in 2018

In Numbers: Australia Seal Historic Series Win

Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddin ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

RBI to inject $5 bn into system: Move adds to the armoury of central b ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's opposition to Citizenship Bill turns into mo ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.