Here's how patient and prudent approach makes you a winner on equity front

Rahul Jain, President & Head, Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management

It’s an open secret that equities are an asset class that can deliver inflation-beating returns. In a regime of low-interest rates, investment in equities is paramount to shield your wealth from falling prey to inflation. However, several investors fail to hold on to their equity investment and tend to quit following short-term volatility.

As a result, not only do they fail to leverage the potential of this asset class to the fullest, but also fall short of the desired corpus for the said goal.

Patience: An Essential Virtue to Invest in Equities

Among the several virtues that you, as an investor, need to ace the equity game is patience. You need to adopt a long approach to ensure optimum returns from equities.

Figure this. The Sensex has soared nearly 150 percent since March 2020 lows. However, when markets nosedived during that period because of the pandemic, several investors pressed the panic button and took the exit route.

Also read - EPFO to invest up to 5% of annual deposits in InvITs, alternative funds

Only a few were courageous enough to stay committed to their investments and continue. However, those who were patient are now sitting on meaty gains. The rests are ruing missing the bus and participating in a spectacular rally that markets have witnessed over the last 15 to 16 months.

The event clearly illustrates that equities will test your patience in due course, and a fundamentally sound investment will emerge as a winning bet in the long run.

Multiple Factors Affecting Equity Markets

Several factors affect equity markets, and most of them are beyond the control of retail investors. Rules formulated by regulatory bodies, the government’s stance on vital monetary policies, geopolitical factors, and so on, affect markets. While sometimes they boost sentiments, on some occasions, markets may react negatively.

Also read - GST on apparel, textiles and footwear up from 5% to 12%, effective January

In case of the latter, it’s essential to analyse how it will affect your investments, and it’s vital to make drastic changes only if the impact is negative in the long run. However, more often than not, the announcements and stances are taken keeping in mind investors’ sentiments, and even if things turn wary, the effects are short-lived. Healthy performance of equity markets boost economic activities and drives consumption.

How to be Patient?

Being patient in equity investment is an art. Don’t act under impulse and avoid knee-jerk reaction, especially when things turn sour. When markets correct, there is a lot of noise. It’s vital to block noises and focus on the big picture.

Also read - Banking, financial stocks are good bets, says Vaibhav Agrawal of TejiMandi

Also, Indian equity markets are based on sound principles and have bounced back from lows several times in the past. In the process, they have augmented the riches of investors, who have been disciplined and patient. Patience also brings in compounding into play that has a multiplier effect on wealth and can significantly drive value of your investments.

Summing it Up

The right dose of equities in your portfolio can help you gain inflation-indexed returns and accomplish long-term goals such as children’s education and retirement. However, the equity journey is not linear and is filled with ups and downs. Patience coupled with a prudent approach can help you emerge as a winner.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.