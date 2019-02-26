Here's how market reacted after major terrorist and military events in past 20 years

In an unprecedented air strike across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Air Forces bombed terrorist training camps in Balakot on February 26. Sensing a brewing geopolitical tension, the market panicked and witnessed deep cuts through the day. At close, the Sensex fell 239.67 points to 35,973.71, and Nifty was down 44.80 points at 10,835.30.

February 26 “pre-emptive strike” followed the attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. In the suicide bomb attack, 40 soldiers were killed, leaving a nation of 1.3 billion people mourning.

Market’s reaction to the Pulwama attack was also panic-stricken as it shed about 0.2 percent during the trade on February 15. But, the point to note is that the market was already in a downtrend as it had fallen for the previous five sessions as well. And it kept falling till February 19.

The market also fell after the news of first surgical strike in 2016 which followed the Uri terrorist attack. Nifty shed 154 points and Sensex fell 465 points on the day following the surgical strike.

Date Event Nifty gain/loss % gain/loss Sensex gain/loss % gain/loss 03-May to 02-Aug 1999 Kargil conflict 319 33 1,115 33 13-Dec-2001 Parliament attack -9 -0.8 -24 -0.7 26-Nov to 28-Nov 2008 Mumbai attack# 101 3.8 396 4.5 18-Sep-2016 Uri attack 29 0.33 35 0.12 29-Sep-2016 Surgical strike -154 -1.76 -465 -1.6 15-Feb-2019 Pulwama attack -22 -0.2 -67 -0.2 26-Feb-2019 Pre-emptive strike -45 -0.4 -239 -0.66

However, not all terrorist attacks or military actions lead to losses in equity market. Last two decade’s data suggests many-a-times, the market is unaffected by the news of terrorist attacks or military actions, at least immediately.

#Market was closed on November 27, 2008

During the Kargil conflict in 1999, the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — gained 33 percent each. During the 3-month conflict, the Sensex rallied 1,115 points and Nifty surged 319 points.

Similarly, even during the attacks in Mumbai in 2008, the market reaction was surprising. The Sensex surged about 400 points in two-day trade during the attack. The Nifty rallied 100 points even as Mumbai was burning.