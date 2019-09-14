Here’s how a rise in Dollar Index impacts FII flows, rupee, Gold & IT stocks

William O'Neil India

The US Dollar Index measures the value of the USD relative to a basket of six foreign currencies. Euro has the highest weight (58 percent), followed by the Japanese yen (14 percent) and pound sterling (12 percent).

The INR is not in this basket of currencies, but any change in the dollar index has an implication on its value. With the depreciation/appreciation of INR, fund flow in India’s equity market, the profitability of companies in import and export business, dollar-denominated corporate debt, and commodities are all impacted.

When the dollar index rises, INR falls relative to the USD and vice-versa. When the dollar index is falling, FII/FPIs get higher returns in terms of dollar and vice-versa.

Further, it has been observed that historically, commodity prices have had an inverse relationship to the dollar index.

Intuitively, the prices of gold moves in the opposite direction to that of the dollar index. However, over the last two years, the trend has not held true.

This is because, during any uncertainty in the global economy, foreign investors generally increase their portfolio allocation towards safer assets like gold and US Treasury bonds.

This leads to a higher demand for USD and a rise in the dollar index. Considering that India, according to a DEA report, owes $518 billion as external debt (at end-December 2018), a strong dollar index can impact their repayment.

On the sectoral front, depreciating INR benefits the bottom line of companies exporting goods or services. In India, IT and Pharma companies receive higher revenue in USD terms.

IT companies receive more than 50 percent of total revenue from US. The Nifty IT index was a top gainer and rose more than 35 percent last year.

A 1 percent depreciation of INR translates to an increase of 25-35bps of EBITDA margins of IT companies. But, most Indian IT companies hedge currency positions to safeguard against rupee appreciation, which translates to a lower impact.

In a nutshell, there is a direct implication of the dollar index on INR/USD. But, in a few instances, the impact has been low as the dollar index strengthened due to weakening of euro (that has a high weight in dollar index).

Also, even though the profitability of IT and Pharma stocks are impacted by changes in the dollar index, long-term factors like the end market growth and deal wins and their impact on revenue growth are bigger stock price drivers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.