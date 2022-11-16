Here's a PSU with zero NPAs, no income tax and trades at 4-5% dividend yield

live bse live

As the ​dedicated funding arm of Indian Railways - IRFC or Indian Railway Finance Corporation - is a PSU company that is not very widely tracked. But the fundamentals behind the company are interesting to explore. The loan it extends to Railways is guaranteed by none other than the Government of India, and that explains why it records zero NPAs in its books. Not just that, the company is also exempt from paying income tax as per a Government statute.

The low-cost funds that IRFC receives are majorly utilised for acquiring rolling stock assets, and also building up railway infrastructure. IRFC is the vehicle to extend nearly 40 percent of the annual capital expenditure that Indian Railways incurs.

The company's funding cost stood at 6.42 percent in FY22 and it reported a net worth of Rs 41,000 crore in FY22. IRFC also lends to other railway PSU companies like RVNL, Railtel, Konkan Railways and Pipavav Rail.

It is interesting to note that IRFC operates from a modest setup which is based inside Hotel Ashok, in Delhi's Chanakya Puri area, with only 37 employees running the operations. The company clocked over Rs 6000 crore in annual profit last year and reported an AUM of Rs 5 lakh crore.

The Indian Railways is planning to invest Rs 34,000 crore on safety and signalling systems, and an order for nearly 90,000 wagons is likely to be released by FY25. These developments have generated a lot of investor interest in the shares of IRFC, where the government holds an 85 percent stake.

Source: CNBC-Awaaz Research

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)