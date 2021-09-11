Here is why you need to be financially literate in modern times

image

Though all of us desire to fortify our finances and achieve our financial goals, the picture is grim when it comes to financial literacy. According to estimates, only 24 percent of the Indian population is found to be financially literate. This clearly shows the huge void that's present, which must be filled at the earliest.

However, have you ever thought about why there's so much discussion surrounding financial literacy and its need in modern times? Let's dig deep to understand.

Make the Right Equity Investments

You can't grow your money by simply allowing it to remain idle in a savings account. You need to invest primarily in inflation-beating instruments such as equities. Among the several asset classes, equities have the potential to deliver inflation-indexed returns in the long run. However, equity investment warrants choosing the right stocks that help you grow your money and achieve your goals effortlessly.

Stock picking is easier said than done. The right knowledge helps you pick up a winning bet by closely analysing the fundamental and technical factors. Even if you don't want to indulge in direct stock picking and opt for the mutual fund route, you need to choose a fund carefully.

Not all funds are meant for everybody, and each serves a specific purpose. You can get your shots rights only if you have the required knowledge under your belt.

Navigate Volatility and Overcome Emotions

Volatility is the bugbear of equity investments. You need to face and navigate it with prudence. Your knowledge is the shining armour in your knight that will help you ride volatility and prevent making rash and flawed decisions that have long-term ramifications.

That's not all. It will also help you address fear and greed and overcome biases that can be detrimental to your investing journey.

These behaviours, more often than not, are a product of a lack of knowledge. When you are financially literate, you can overcome them with ease and become an individual who undertakes decisions based on facts and logic.

Better Risk Management

Risk management is a crucial aspect of investments, be it stock markets or otherwise. However, managing risk is a deft art that requires the knowledge and understanding. It is only with learnings that you can distinguish between the tips that you must act upon and the ones to keep at bay.

Otherwise, it's easy to get carried away and act on suggestions that can wipe out gains made painstakingly over the years in no time. With awareness, you can identify ways to manage risk better and overcome challenges with ease.

The right knowledge helps you diversify your portfolio in a manner that brings down the quantum of risk and spread your investments well enough so that your portfolio doesn't look bloated. It also helps during portfolio review and plug the existing gaps.

Summing it Up

There are vast resources available online that can help you broaden your financial outlook and deepen your knowledge. At the same time, enrolling in various courses available can help you hone your skills and put them to use to enhance your riches by a significant margin.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.