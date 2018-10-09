Here is why Garden Reach Shipbuilders may list at discount to IPO price

After the tepid response to Rs 345-crore public issue despite a change in price band and extending IPO subscription period, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers will make a debut on bourses on October 10.

The final issue price was fixed at Rs 118 per share, the upper end of the price band. It was an offer for sale by the government of India.

The company extended its IPO period by another three days from September 26 to October 1 as weak market conditions persisted. Only then, the offer was fully subscribed. The subscription figure was 1.02 times on the final day, largely supported by qualified institutional investors whose reserved portion was subscribed 1.81 times.

The listing is also expected to be tepid, not only due to the current bearish market scenario but also weak operational performance, experts said.

The range for debut price, according to experts who spoke to Moneycontrol, could be 5 percent to 15 percent discount to the issue price.

"A decent company in the indecent markets scenario raises concern on the listing of Garden Reach IPO. We expect it will list below the issue price around 10 to 15 percent lower," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research, Mehta Equities said.

Garden was demanding price-book(P/B) multiple of 1.3x and trailing price-earnings(P/E) multiple of 14x which seemed to be attractive but not comfortable to sustain in current choppy stock markets, he said. Hence, Tapse said he expects this IPO would be trading below issue price for a short period until the market settles.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities also expected Garden Reach Shipbuilders to list at discount of more than 5 percent.

Manali Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers, too, said due to recent crash in the market, listing price could be at a discount of 5-10 percent from its IPO price.

"Government action on oil marketing companies which has lead go off trust on government companies and the uncertainty on the upcoming elections would be add-on's to this dive," she added.

Strategy on Listing Day

Astha Jain advised investors to exit the stock if alloted. She said she is not very optimistic about the prospects of the company due to losses at the operating level for the last two years. "One should not buy even if it falls on the day of listing."

For short-term investors, Tapse had the same advice. He said it is better to sell and book on listing day as the stock will be available at a lower value—below Rs 100—in short term.

For long-term investors, he said buying below Rs 100 will be better considering healthy order book of Rs 20,300 crore. Plus, the defence sector will give Garden a better long-term visible outlook.

Though Garden Reach is particularly in the shipbuilding segment, mainly serving the defence sector. Considering this sector is to be the next leg for growth fuelled by the 'Make in India' initiative, the topline and bottomline are expected to grow at a CAGR of 20-25 percent for the next 2-3 years, said Manali Bhatia.

She also advised buying/accumulating the stock at around Rs 90-98 and holding for at least 1-2 years.

