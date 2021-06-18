Here is why CLSA priced its target for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech below IPO price

live bse live

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies, a leading mobile gaming company in India, is trading at a much higher premium, compared to its global gaming peers, global brokerage firm CLSA feels.

Nazara shares fell up to 12 percent intra-day on June 18, despite the proposed acquisition of games marketing and publishing agency Publishme, as CLSA initiated coverage on the stock with a sell rating and fixed a target price below the IPO price.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,530 on the BSE, down 8.11 percent at 12:02 hours IST, on June 8. In fact, it traded 32 percent lower than its record high of Rs 2,026.9, seen on March 30, 2021, the listing day.

Looks expensive even at current price

Still, at the current price, the stock looks expensive for CLSA.

"Nazara's balance sheet has net cash of Rs 480 crore in FY21, but the promoter ownership is low at 21 percent. We forecast a 35-73 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) by FY24CL, but with consolidated revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 850-170 crore/$117-23 million by FY23CL. The stock valuation is expensive at 6x FY23CL EV/sales and 29x EV/EBITDA," said CLSA in its report dated June 17.

As India's first listed gaming company, Nazara carries a hefty scarcity premium of 3x to CLSA's India coverage and around 10-75 percent even to global gaming peers, the brokerage feels.

"Our target of Rs 1,095 is based on FY23CL EV/EBITDA of 17x, in line with global gaming peers. We initiate with a sell rating," said CLSA.

The target price of Rs 1,095 per share set by CLSA is lower than Nazara's issue price of Rs 1,101, and is 34 percent lower than Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,664.95.

CLSA said global gaming majors like Chinese multinational technology Tencent Holding was available at 6.9x CY22 EV/sales and 19.4x EV/EBITDA, Chinese Internet technology NetEase Inc at 4.0x CY22 EV/sales and 16.9x EV/EBITDA, US-based social game developer at 3.7x CY22 EV/sales and 14.8x EV/EBITDA, US-based video game company Activision Blizzard Inc at 7.3x CY22 EV/sales and 15.8x EV/EBITDA, and US-based video game company Electronic Arts Inc at 5.2x CY22 EV/sales and 15.4x EV/EBITDA.

ESports key growth focus area

Nazara earned 76 percent revenue in FY21 from its Gamified early learning, and eSports segments, while the telco subscription segment contributed 16 percent to revenue, Freemium and Real money gaming 7 percent.

ESports is a niche segment in Indian mobile gaming. "In Indian mobile gaming, casual, real money (rummy, poker) and online fantasy sports dominate with 90 percent share of the sectoral revenue of $1.2 billion. ESports (competitive games), at $108 million, are under 10 percent sector revenue. ESports remains niche, despite growing 55 percent since 2018," said CLSA.

Nazara's key growth focus is eSports. Nazara, with Rs 170 crore eSports revenue in FY21, is focused on tournament intellectual properties (IPs). “Popular global eSports games, such as PUBG, Fortnight and Call of Duty, are finding favour in India. Game publishers own the intellectual property, while Nazara, backed by partnerships, is growing eSports in India," said CLSA.

CLSA further said Nazara's telco subscriptions would decline, but it forecasts its consolidated revenue at Rs 850 crore by FY23CL, led by eSports and gamified learning.

In eSports, Nazara has led with partnerships like ESL and Nodwin/Krafton and sponsors like Airtel for a PUBG mobile tour. However, sector competition will intensify, CLSA feels.

"Jio Games, in a tie-up with MediaTek, launched Gaming Masters eSports event and is partnering to bring Microsoft xCloud to India. Competition from other top players includes MPL’s skill-based eSports platform, Paytm First Games and Dream 11, which is backed by Tencent and owns a stake in PUBG," the brokerage explained.

Tie-up with Publishme

On June 16, Nazara Technologies has signed a binding term sheet with Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San.Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Publishme) and founders and shareholders of Publishme.

“The binding term sheet is for the proposed investment of approximately Rs 20 crore by the company through its subsidiary for acquiring a 69.82 percent stake in Publishme by way of primary and secondary transaction," said the mobile gaming company.

Publishme is a full-service games marketing and publishing agency which works extensively with gaming publishers in Turkey and MENA (Middle East & North African) region.

"The transaction is subject to (i) the completion of due diligence, (ii) negotiation and agreement on the definitive documentation (iii) fulfilment of certain conditions and (iv) the receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals required, if any," said Nazara.

As of March 2021, promoter shareholding stood at 20.70 percent, while investors like Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 10.82 percent stake, Arpit Khandelwal 11.32 percent, and Plutus Wealth Management LLP 6.57 percent.

