Biggest winners: These 10 stocks gained the most in the past 6 months

Check out these top gainers that have given more than 50% returns in CY 2018. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The stock market is ever-dynamic, with new opportunities coming up everyday. But if you do your homework well, you will find certain companies that give good returns as compared to the rest. Here are the top 10 stocks of companies having a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore that have given the best returns in the first half of CY18. The year-to-date figures were computed on June 22. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Electrosteel Steels | YTD gain: 163% (Image: Getty Images) 3/11 Indiabulls Integrated Services | YTD gain: 135% (Image: Getty images) 4/11 Excel Industries | YTD gain: 121% (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Responsive Industries | YTD gain: 95% (Representative image of vinyl flooring. Getty Images) 6/11 Merck | YTD gain: 94% (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Optiemus Infracom | YTD gain: 89% (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Indiabulls Ventures | YTD gain: 85% (Representative image: Indiabulls) 9/11 Firstsource Solutions | YTD gain: 82% (Image: Reuters) 10/11 V-Mart Retail | YTD gain: 75% (Image: Reuters) 11/11 NIIT Technologies | YTD gain: 70% (Image: NIIT) First Published on Jun 30, 2018 11:26 am