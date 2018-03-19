App
Mar 19, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Commodities update: Crude oil prices seeing strength come back

Crude oil prices have seen some strength come back. The markets are expecting strong data to come in today from Germany manufacturing numbers and the US construction numbers as well and that perhaps is giving some support.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices have seen some strength come back. The markets are expecting strong data to come in today from Germany manufacturing numbers and the US construction numbers as well and that perhaps is giving some support.

