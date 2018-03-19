Commodities update: Crude oil prices seeing strength come back

Crude oil prices have seen some strength come back. The markets are expecting strong data to come in today from Germany manufacturing numbers and the US construction numbers as well and that perhaps is giving some support.
Crude oil prices have seen some strength come back. The markets are expecting strong data to come in today from Germany manufacturing numbers and the US construction numbers as well and that perhaps is giving some support.Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.