Here are 5 factors that propelled Sensex, Nifty to record closing highs

Despite negative global cues, bulls remained in control of D-Street and propelled both Sensex and Nifty to fresh record highs.

Sensex hit a fresh record high of 40,308 while Nifty50 surpassed 12,041 to hit a fresh life high of 12,103 in intraday trade on June 3.

At close, Sensex reached a record high of 40,268 while Nifty ended 165 points higher at 12,089.

The rise in equity markets led to an appreciation in rupee but the market seems to be more excited about expectations of stimulus measure from Modi 2.0 after lacklustre GDP data.

We have drawn up a list of 5 factors that could be behind the rally.

Policy continuity and big bang reforms:

One big reason behind the breakout on May 23 which pushed benchmark indices was the fact that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got a majority vote share and will be forming the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi for the second term.

Market analysts have given a thumbs up to Modi's new team even though the announcement of few ministers does come as a surprise to the Street. Along with Modi, 57 other ministers were sworn in as members of the PM's Council of ministers.

Analysts are confident of PM Modi's cabinet and marked 4 out of 5, on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the best and 1 being the worst.

It looks like the newly formed cabinet hit the ground running. Cabinet announces big decisions for Farmers and Traders in its first meeting.

In the first meeting of the new cabinet, the government announced several key decisions pertaining to farmers and traders. The government has expanded the scope of PM – Kisan scheme (direct transfer of Rs 6000 per annum in 3 installments of Rs 2000 each) and included all eligible farmers irrespective of the size of the land holdings.

The Cabinet also approved the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana, a voluntary and contributory scheme for small and marginal farmers aged 18-40 years. Farmers will get at least Rs 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60.

Lastly, the government has also announced a similar Pension scheme for small traders which assures minimum monthly pension of Rs 3000 to all small shopkeepers, self-employed persons and, retail traders with a GST turnover of Rs 15 mn. These 3 decisions were promised in BJP’s 2019 poll manifesto.

Rate cut hopes:

Global brokerage firms such as Nomura, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup as well as Deutsche Bank revised their FY20 growth estimates and see the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee slash rates by at least 25 bps on June 6th.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.8 percent in January-March, official data released on May 31 showed, confirming fears of a slowdown. The growth in GDP was slowest since 2014-15.

“The Q4FY19 GDP growth was below market expectations. The slowdown reflects a combination of global weakness and continued domestic drags. High-frequency data suggest the slowdown continues into Q1FY20,” Nomura said in a report.

It expects a slow recovery to start from Q2FY20, risking the FY20 forecast of 6.8 percent. At the June 6 policy meeting, it expects RBI to reduce repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent.

Strong rollover for June series:

Nifty Future rollover for June series stood at 72 percent higher than the 3-month average of about 69 percent. Rollovers do suggest that we may be entering a short term trending period. It is a matter of time that we may see some trend developing.

“We feel that 11800 – 12200 is seen as a range for now on the basis of derivatives data. 11800 is now the point of support for the upcoming month. The market is now also pricing in the earnings numbers released and that will be reflected in stock prices as there may be some rotation that will redefine portfolio,” Mustafa Nadeem CEO Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

“Nifty, in June, maybe oscillating between the range of 11800 on the downside to 12200 on the upside. Above 12200 we may see further trend continuation but we should be a bit conservative here,” he said.

Lower crude oil price:

Crude oil prices have plunged by about 15 percent since April 30th augers well for Indian markets which import roughly 80 percent of its requirement.

"Crude oil prices may continue to extend its bearish momentum as global growth concerns due to growing trade conflicts and record US crude output is keeping the prices under pressure," SMC Global Securities said in a note.

Liquidity:

Overseas investors pumped in a net amount of Rs 9,031 crore into the Indian capital markets in May on expectations of more business-friendly measures following the BJP's landslide victory in the general elections.

Interestingly, foreign investors were net sellers for the first three weeks of May, but the tide turned just ahead of the announcement of election results.

"There is no seller in this market thanks to liquidity from SIPs and FIIs. But, ideally the market should spend some time 11700-12300 and irrespective of the Budget market should wait for earnings to show recovery," Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.