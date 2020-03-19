Here are 20 midcap ideas for investors in times of market gloom

Investors are facing a torrid time as equities seem to be caught in an unending cycle of loss, with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tanking almost every day as coronavirus infections continue to spike across the world.

Volatility is surging and investor sentiment is unusually low. India's volatility index India VIX has jumped over 400 percent in the calendar year 2020, so far.

Higher volatility will keep exerting pressure on the market and traders till it comes off its historic highs. The situation will prevail till coronavirus cases begin to decline.

Governments and several central banks have come out with measures to ensure liquidity and stability in the financial system but they have not been able to get the desired result.

Factoring the worst, Morgan Stanley, in a note on March 17, warned investors that the seismic waves of coronavirus are likely to trigger a global recession.

Under the base case scenario for India, Morgan Stanley estimates India’s growth rate at around 4.5 percent till Q4CY20 and in bear case, it could be near 4 percent.

Even as experts and brokerages say the market is near its bottom and a rise is imminent, they warn against getting carried away and advise prudence while investing at this juncture.

History shows that every time the market witnesses a steep fall, a phase of rebound follows.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said after a year of similar virus outbreaks, the Sensex jumped 83 percent.

Anecdotal data suggest that usually declines in the index have not gone further than 25-28 percent, hence a recovery could be in sight. The last time when the Nifty50 entered the bear phase in 2015, it took around two years to recover.

Some midcaps stocks for this tough time

There are some midcap stocks that you may consider for a long-term horizon. They are available at reasonable or rather cheaper valuation and look poised for good returns.

Ashok Leyland, ABB India, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Coromandel, Dalmia Bharat, V-Mart Retail and United Breweries are some of the mid-cap names that look like a good investment.

"We recommend investors to capitalise the capitulation, endure the pain at this last stage of the down-cycle and to stretch the horizon to visualise beyond what is apparent, but do not risk missing out on the potential rewards," Spark Capital said in a report.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.