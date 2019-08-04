The market remained in bear trap for fourth consecutive week ended August 2, though there was sharp recovery from day's low to end moderately higher on the last day of the week.

No further rate cut hinted by US Fed chair, additional US tariff in Chinese goods after trade talks failed and tepid earnings spoiled sentiment further, but likely change in Budget provisions related to surcharge on super-rich and hope of rate cut in upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting limited losses for the week.

The BSE Sensex fell 2 percent and the Nifty50 lost 2.5 percent for the week, taking total four-week loss to 6 percent and 6.9 percent respectively.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week:

RBI Policy

The Monetary Policy Committee will meet for three days in coming week and will announce its conclusion on August 7.

After three rate cuts in 2019 and when the inflation remained under RBI target, most economists and experts expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut repo rate further by 25 bps to 5.5 percent from current 5.75 percent with retaining cash reserve ratio at 4 percent, in the face of downside risk in earnings, economic slowdown, global trade war concerns etc.

The likely 25bps rate cut seems to have the market already priced in and hence the key thing to watch out for would be commentary related to measures for further liquidity improvement and any indication about more rate cuts, experts feel.

"Core inflation has steadily softened and will likely remain subdued given the weak aggregate demand scenario—indicating a widening of the output gap. On the global front, growth remains under pressure and global central banks indicating easier monetary policy. Significant growth concerns, comfort from the inflation trajectory, and weak outlook on global macro scenario should provide room for the RBI to reduce repo rate by another 25 bps to 5.5 percent in the August policy," Suvodeep Rakshit, Vice President & Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities told Moneycontrol.

The rupee and bond yield movement would be closely watched.

Earnings

As we move near the end of June quarter earnings season, more than 900 companies will declare their quarterly numbers in the coming week.

The key earnings to look at are (August 6) Indiabulls Housing Finance, Titan Company, (August 7) Cipla, M&M, Aurobindo Pharma, HCL Technologies, Voltas, HPCL, Tata Steel, Siemens, (August 8) UltraTech Cement, Emami, Adani Enterprises, (August 9) Cadila, Hindalco Industries, Shree Cement, GAIL, BHEL, BPCL, Oil India etc among others.

Dilip Buildcon, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, JSW Energy, REC, Adani Gas, Bajaj Electricals, Adani Power, Punjab & Sind Bank, Adani Ports, KEC International, Godrej Properties, Mahanagar Gas, Endurance, Thermax, Hexaware, Britannia, Natco Pharma etc will also be watched.

FII Selling

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers on every day since July 2 and in fact they have been selling for fourth consecutive month in a row (including August so far), after surcharge on super-rich, subdued earnings, consumption slowdown including weak auto sales, etc.

"The FPI fiasco in the budget has actually put a lot of damage to market internals. This is at the time when we are seeing tepid earnings from the Nifty 50 companies. Though recent news of PMO intervening and having talks with Finance Ministry and other officials from CBDT, revenue and other departments may bring some relief to the market sentiments," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

FIIs net sold nearly Rs 17,000 crore worth of shares in July, the largest monthly outflow since October 2018, the Moneycontrol data showed.

IPO

The season of initial public offers seems to be in full swing despite subdued market conditions as after strong subscription by Affle India last week, another two companies are going to raise more than Rs 4,300 crore through IPOs in the coming week.

Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial will launch its Rs 1,200-crore IPO on August 5 in a price band of Rs 853-856 per share.

The offer, which will close on August 7, consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 93,56,725 equity shares. Company already raised Rs 360.28 crore from 18 anchor investors.

Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL), the end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider, will hit the capital market with its Rs 3,125-crore public offer on August 6. It has fixed a price band at Rs 775-780 per share for the issue which will close on August 8.

The issue comprises an offer for sale by the promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited aggregating up to Rs 2,083.33 crore and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala totalling Rs 1,041.67 crore.

Listing

After stellar subscription to the IPO, Affle India will make a debut on bourses in later part of the week.

The Rs 459-crore public offer of mobile marketing firm was subscribed by 86.49 times during July 29-31, which indicated that the listing could be strong though there could be some impact of current market conditions.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional investors was subscribed 55.3 times and non-institutional investors 199 times while retail portion saw 10.96 times subscription.

Macro Data

Barring Markit Services PMI data for July which will be released on August 5 and foreign exchange reserves for week ended August 2 that will be announced August 9, there is no major announcements on macro data front in coming week.

Technical Outlook

Nifty closed tad below psychological 11,000 level losing 2.5 percent last week and formed bearish candle on weekly scale for fourth consecutive week.

Bearish candle on weekly chart and indecisive candle with long upper and lower shadow on daily chart on Friday suggested that short term bounce is not ruled out but the sustainability of the price at higher levels is still a big question mark and hence the upcoming week is likely to be highly challenging for the traders, experts feel.

"On the weekly chart the index has formed a Bearish candle with a long lower shadow indicating buying at lower levels. Index is also sustaining below its 'Up-Sloping Channel' breakdown a level which signals down trend on short to medium term charts," Rajesh Palviya, DGM - Research ( Head Technical & Derivatives Research) at Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said the chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 11,080 level it would witness some pullback action which would lead the index towards 11,150-12,250 levels, and however if index breaks below 10,850 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 10,800-10,730 levels.

Nifty is trading below 20, 50 and 100 day simple moving averages which are important short term moving average, indicating negative bias in the short term, he added.

F&O Cues

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call open interest was seen at 11,500 followed by 11,700 strike.

Put writing was seen at 10,900 followed by 10,800 strike while Call writing was seen at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike.

Option data suggests the Nifty could trade in a range of 10,800-11300 levels and short covering can be seen towards 11,250 if Nifty sustains above 11,050, experts feel.

"The Nifty fall seen post Budget announcement continued till important intermediate support of 10,800. The recovery from lower levels is expected in the long series of August," Amit Gupta of ICICI direct said.

"Certain Nifty heavyweights have seen formation of short straddle strategy, which is supportive to the idea of rangebound market However, pullbacks from the lower band of Nifty range are possible. The noticeable Call base of Nifty is placed at 11,300 and 11,500 strikes. Hence, we expect 11,400 to remain a major hurdle on upsides in the August series," he added.

Volatility increased from 12 percent to 16 percent in the Nifty decline.

"If VIX does not decline below 14 percent, wild swings would continue to be seen in the Nifty," Gupta said.

Corporate Action

Here are stocks which would see corporate action in coming week:

Global Cues

Apart from rising global trade war worries after US President announced imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese goods, and crude volatility, the key data points to look at globally would be: