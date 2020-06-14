App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Heikin Ashi candle' suggests bulls are not ready to lose grip easily; bet on these 3 stocks for 15-29% returns

On a lower side, crucial support is seen at 20 DMA standing around 9,600 mark and any decisive move below this zone can push Nifty lower towards 50 DMA around 9,300 mark.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

Last week witnessed not only a roller coaster movement filled with high volatility where the market swung in red and green zone, but also finally settled near the major psychological mark of 10,000.

The continuous formation of bullish 'Heikin Ashi candle' suggests bulls are not ready to lose their grip so easily and are defending its lower crucial support standing around 9,900 levels.

Close

Nifty is trading above 20 DMA and mid-term moving average 50 DMA indicating bullish bias, at the same further rally can come only once Nifty closes above 100 DMA standing around 10,200 levels.

Shabbir Kayyumi
Shabbir Kayyumi
Head of Technical & Derivative Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors

Andrew Pitchfork on the recent swing pivot points on the daily chart of Nifty shows the middle line of the fork is standing around 10,700 mark. This line acts as a magnet to prices, hinting that the price can trade higher to 10,700 to touch it.

However, on a lower side, crucial support is seen at 20 DMA standing around 9,600 mark and any decisive move below this zone can push the index lower towards 50 DMA around 9,300 mark.

Banking index traded in a range of 2,000 points in the last week; 20 DMA and line of parity standing around 19,500 acted as strong support in the fall during the last trading session. Any decisive closing above swing high standing around 21,600 will reverse the mid-term trend and prices can trade higher towards 100 DMA placed around 23,800.

Here are three stocks that could return 15-29 percent in short term:

Tata Motors: Buy Around Rs 104 | Target: Rs 135 | Stop Loss: Rs 89 | Upside: 29 percent

Prices have given Cup & Handle breakout on the upside with the expansion of bands on daily chart suggesting a continuation of the trend in the direction of the breakout. MACD has given bullish crossover and about to move above the equilibrium level of zero on daily chart. RSI trading above 50 marks on daily chart is also adding further strength in the stock.

Traders can accumulate the stock on dips around Rs 104 for the upside target of Rs 135 and with a stop loss of Rs 89.

IndusInd Bank: Buy Around Rs 525 | Target: Rs 625 | Stop Loss: Rs 480 | Upside: 20 percent

The stock has been consolidating in a wide range from the past few weeks. Currently stock has given breakout with long body bullish candle from the rounding pattern indicating move on the upside. Positive crossover in MACD with ascending histogram is attributing further strength. RSI also gave a positive crossover with its average on daily chart.

Thus, stock can be bought around Rs 525 with stop loss of Rs 480 and for the target of Rs 625.

Power Finance Corporation: Buy Around Rs 83 | Target: Rs 96 | Stop Loss: Rs 75 | Upside: 15 percent

From last few weeks, this counter is moving in a well-defined falling channel with multiple touch points and appears to be having strong support around Rs 74-75 levels as it bounced back on a couple of time from the demand zone of the mentioned channel.

Hence, if the stock sustains above this support then a decent target of Rs 96 is not ruled out in this counter over a given period of time.

Therefore, investor should accumulate this scrip around Rs 83 with a suggested stop loss of Rs 75 and for the upside target of Rs 96.

(The author is Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

How COVID-19 gave online gaming a shot in the arm

How COVID-19 gave online gaming a shot in the arm

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 14: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 39,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 14: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi near 39,000

Religious places allowed to reopen in Bhopal from June 15

Religious places allowed to reopen in Bhopal from June 15

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.