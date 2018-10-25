App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

HeidelbergCement India Q2 net up 50.5% to Rs 50.08 crore

Total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 492.03 crore, up 14.90 percent as against Rs 428.22 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

HeidelbergCement India reported an increase of 50.48 percent in its net profit at Rs 50.08 crore for the September quarter, helped by volume growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.28 crore in the July-September period a year ago, HeidelbergCement said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses stood at Rs 414.63 crore as against Rs 376.88 crore, up 10.01 percent.

"Company's volume growth is driven by pick up in construction activities as availability of construction material improved in most parts of Central India especially in Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a statement.

Sales volume in July-September quarter this fiscal was 1,125 kilotonnes (KT) as against 1,063 KT earlier.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 09:01 pm

