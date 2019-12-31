App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HEG share price falls after LIC sells over 2% stake

LIC sold this stake through open market transactions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
4. HEG | Sales growth in March 2018: 53.37% | June: 22.82% | September: 13% | HEG manufactures graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel.
4. HEG | Sales growth in March 2018: 53.37% | June: 22.82% | September: 13% | HEG manufactures graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HEG fell over a percent intraday on December 31 after Life Insurance Corporation of India offloaded some stake in the company.

The stock corrected more than 70 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 1,079.95, down Rs 8.05, or 0.74 percent on the BSE at 1012 hours IST.

State-owned LIC sold 2.042 percent stake (representing over 7.88 lakh shares) in the company.

Close

The insurance major held 8.896 percent shareholding in the company, which reduced to 6.854 percent as of December 30, 2019, said the carbon and graphite product manufacturing company in its BSE filing.

LIC sold this stake through open market transactions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HEG

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.