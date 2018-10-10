App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HEG, DHFL, Shriram Transport, Venky's top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

From BSE Group A stocks, HEG zoomed 20 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 3871.05 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.77 times. Dewan Housing Finance spiked 8.81 percent while Centrum Capital is up 14.67 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Indian stock market is witnessing a handsome rally in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 168 points, trading at 10,469 while the Sensex has jumped over 482 points at 34,781.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 2036 stocks advanced, 568 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

From BSE Group A stocks, HEG zoomed 20 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 3,871.05 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.77 times. Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) spiked 8.81 percent while Centrum Capital is up 14.67 percent.

The other gainers include Shriram Transport Finance which gained 14 percent and Venky's India up 14 percent. Venky's saw spurt in volume by more than 3.28 times.

From the BSE Group B stocks, Goa Carbon zoomed 20 percent and touched upper circuit of Rs 664.90 and saw a spurt in volume by more than 3.21 times. Windsor Machines added 19.95 percent while Universal Cables gained 18.22 percent. Universal Cables witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.04 times.

TD Power Systems is up 16.62 percent and Sangam India added 14.83 percent.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Buzzing Stocks #markets #Sensex #stocks

