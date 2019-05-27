'Hedge your portfolio risk by spreading investments across different asset classes'

Tanvi Kanchan

The year 2019 was always set to be eventful with general elections scheduled in India. The markets rejoiced and rallied with the news of Modi-led NDA coming back with the mandate once again.

We witnessed Sensex breach 40,000 and Nifty making new high of 12,000. The market reacted the same way to the exit polls and now with a clear victory, indices touched all-time highs. The rally could also be attributed to the sentiments revolving around a stable government and the reforms that they had initiated in their first stint to be taken forward.

However, saying that, we should not look at short-term rally and movement in the markets as the only factor for any investment decision. Market movements in the short term are usually attributed to sentiments, however, in the long term, key fundamentals come into place.

Factoring in the global economies, USA's move towards protectionism resulted in further tensions rising between the US and China, the Euro Area revised its growth to 1.2 percent in 2019 and 1.5 percent in 2020, Japan surprised us with a higher growth rate and the Chinese economy stood firm to the US. The IMF lowered its world growth forecast for FY20 to 3.3 percent from the previous estimate of 3.5 percent.

Coming back to India, we seem to be better poised as compared to our global counterparts. IMF projected growth rate for FY20 at 7.5 percent, inflation seems to be easing and is expected at 3.9 percent for FY20, the deposit growth came at 9.7 percent and is expected to stabilise.

India's growth is supported by the continued recovery of investment and robust consumption amid a more expansionary stance of monetary policy and some expected impetus from fiscal policy. Thus, long-term expectations are set with the current government keeping in mind the policies in the pipeline and yearning for not much of a fallout to the same.

An investor looking at 3-5 year scenario, will have to first understand his objective and look at risk management and understanding ways to manage the expected risk. With that, an investor will first have to measure his risk taking capabilities and then devise an asset allocation strategy revolving around the same.

The idea behind asset allocation is that not all investments are alike, you can balance risk and return in your portfolio by spreading your investment among different types of assets as different types of assets carry different levels of risk and potential for return. They typically don't respond to market forces in the same way at the same time.

Statistics has five very strong measures of risk, with the most common being a standard deviation. It tells you what can be the deviation from the expected outcomes.

If 15 percent is your return expectation and your standard deviation is 5 percent, that means there is a high probability that the first range is between 10 percent and 20 percent. So measuring the standard deviation of your portfolio is critical to understand once risk appetite vis-à-vis return objective.

Benchmarking the same, Nifty has a standard deviation of 13 percent. If your portfolio's standard deviation is lower than that then you can relax a little but if it is more than that, you need to be worried.

Basis the risk appetite, investors also need to come up with a plan B, a hedging strategy to the portfolio to provide cushion during tough volatile times.

You should have a plan A, which is as per allocation into Mutual funds but if plan A fails to deliver the said returns, then you need to have a plan B already in place.

We can look at debt with a combination of derivative instruments that can give certain payoffs even during flat market scenarios. A combination of both of these help in risk assessment linked to the market fluctuation keeping the return objective in mind too.

We have a simple, uncomplicated and long-term strategy approach. The time spent on assessing products or stocks can be better utilised to determine one’s overall asset allocation, as such asset allocation impacts 90 percent of one’s long-term returns. It also may bring about the perception of how assets have performed over a protracted tenure. Thus for a long term investor, I would suggest them to allocate time into strategizing and then following through with the plan with periodic monitoring of their portfolio keeping a plan B in place.

The author is Head – Corporate Strategy at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.