App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Hedge your portfolio risk by spreading investments across different asset classes'

Basis the risk appetite, investors also need to come up with a plan B, a hedging strategy to the portfolio to provide cushion during tough volatile times

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tanvi Kanchan

The year 2019 was always set to be eventful with general elections scheduled in India. The markets rejoiced and rallied with the news of Modi-led NDA coming back with the mandate once again.

We witnessed Sensex breach 40,000 and Nifty making new high of 12,000. The market reacted the same way to the exit polls and now with a clear victory, indices touched all-time highs. The rally could also be attributed to the sentiments revolving around a stable government and the reforms that they had initiated in their first stint to be taken forward.

However, saying that, we should not look at short-term rally and movement in the markets as the only factor for any investment decision. Market movements in the short term are usually attributed to sentiments, however, in the long term, key fundamentals come into place.

related news

Factoring in the global economies, USA's move towards protectionism resulted in further tensions rising between the US and China, the Euro Area revised its growth to 1.2 percent in 2019 and 1.5 percent in 2020, Japan surprised us with a higher growth rate and the Chinese economy stood firm to the US. The IMF lowered its world growth forecast for FY20 to 3.3 percent from the previous estimate of 3.5 percent.

Coming back to India, we seem to be better poised as compared to our global counterparts. IMF projected growth rate for FY20 at 7.5 percent, inflation seems to be easing and is expected at 3.9 percent for FY20, the deposit growth came at 9.7 percent and is expected to stabilise.

India's growth is supported by the continued recovery of investment and robust consumption amid a more expansionary stance of monetary policy and some expected impetus from fiscal policy. Thus, long-term expectations are set with the current government keeping in mind the policies in the pipeline and yearning for not much of a fallout to the same.

An investor looking at 3-5 year scenario, will have to first understand his objective and look at risk management and understanding ways to manage the expected risk. With that, an investor will first have to measure his risk taking capabilities and then devise an asset allocation strategy revolving around the same.

The idea behind asset allocation is that not all investments are alike, you can balance risk and return in your portfolio by spreading your investment among different types of assets as different types of assets carry different levels of risk and potential for return. They typically don't respond to market forces in the same way at the same time.

Statistics has five very strong measures of risk, with the most common being a standard deviation. It tells you what can be the deviation from the expected outcomes.

If 15 percent is your return expectation and your standard deviation is 5 percent, that means there is a high probability that the first range is between 10 percent and 20 percent. So measuring the standard deviation of your portfolio is critical to understand once risk appetite vis-à-vis return objective.

Benchmarking the same, Nifty has a standard deviation of 13 percent. If your portfolio's standard deviation is lower than that then you can relax a little but if it is more than that, you need to be worried.

Basis the risk appetite, investors also need to come up with a plan B, a hedging strategy to the portfolio to provide cushion during tough volatile times.

You should have a plan A, which is as per allocation into Mutual funds but if plan A fails to deliver the said returns, then you need to have a plan B already in place.

We can look at debt with a combination of derivative instruments that can give certain payoffs even during flat market scenarios. A combination of both of these help in risk assessment linked to the market fluctuation keeping the return objective in mind too.

We have a simple, uncomplicated and long-term strategy approach. The time spent on assessing products or stocks can be better utilised to determine one’s overall asset allocation, as such asset allocation impacts 90 percent of one’s long-term returns. It also may bring about the perception of how assets have performed over a protracted tenure. Thus for a long term investor, I would suggest them to allocate time into strategizing and then following through with the plan with periodic monitoring of their portfolio keeping a plan B in place.

The author is Head – Corporate Strategy at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 27, 2019 11:29 am

tags #Expert Columns #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Ramadan is a Mental & Spiritual Exercise for Me: ...

Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo, a Film that Should Not Have Been at Canne ...

WhatsApp Introducing Ads in Status Updates Next Year, Here’s an Earl ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.